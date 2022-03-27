Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Is Aryan Khan, the 'mini-Shah Rukh Khan'? Here what netizens say

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Aryan Khan replaces his father Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs CSK match; fans praised and showered love, support

    Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, was spotted during yesterday's IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. Aryan took up for father, who is currently busy shooting for Pathaan in Spain.
     

    Aryan was always present to cheer for and support his side, KKR. The 24-year-old was pictured smiling and enjoying the season's opening IPL match.
     

    Given the recent and unnecessary upheaval that Aryan Khan has been subjected to, it was wonderful to see him enjoying himself at IPL 2022. Both SRK and KKR supporters expressed their gratitude for his participation in the match. KKR ended up defeating defending champions CSK quite easily. 
     

    One of the social media users called Aryan Khan, the lucky charm,  “He is in stadium. Hope we will win." Another wrote, Aryan is a mini-SRK, “Yess yess. Mujhe darr tha lucky charm srk nahi h udhar but chotu srk toh h."

    “Baba #AryanKhan in the stadium. Smiling as he should,” reacted yet another, echoing our views. “Bhadd m jaye sb. Meko #AryanKhan ko dekhna hai. Aryan ko dekhaooo,” wrote one more fan. Also Read: Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

    Aryan Khan was seen smiling, talking to friends and enjoying the match that KKR later won. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has seen flaunted eight-pack abs, long hair in his latest click. Khan shared his picture on his social media and wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (sic).” Also Read: ICC Women's World Cup: "Girls have given it all" - Mithali after missed chance at semis

