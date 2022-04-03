IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

Chennai Super Kings suffered its third opening defeat of IPL 2022 in Match 11 of IPL 2022. As a result, fans have been left disappointed on social media.

It was the third opening defeat for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, CSK suffered a 54-run defeat. As CSK lurks at the bottom phase of the points table, social media expressed its disappointment.

Winning the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja opted to bowl, as PBKS was off to an agitated start, losing a couple by the second over of the powerplay, with just 14 runs on the board. Nevertheless, opener Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Liam Livingstone (60) put on a 95-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to pacer Dwayne Bravo in the tenth. At this time, Livingstone scored his maiden IPL half-century before falling at 115 in the following over to leg-spinner Jadeja.

There was a short 31-run partnership between Jitesh Sharma (26) and Shahrukh Khan (6) before the former fell to pacer Dwayne Pretorius in the 15th. The incoming batters could hardly contribute, and PBKS finished on 180/8. For CSK, pacers Pretorius and Chris Jordan claimed a couple, while the latter was the most economical.

In reply, CSK was off to an ugly start, losing four by the sixth over of the PP at 23. At 36/5, Shivam Dube (57) and MS Dhoni (23) contributed to a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket, while the former brought up his second IPL half-century. However, Dube was dismissed by leg-spinner Livingstone in the 15th.

Thereon, it was an utter collapse, as CSK was eventually shot out for 126 within the 18th over, which was only the second time since IPL 2018 that it had been bowled out. Consequently, PBKS comfortably sailed through with a 54-run win. For PBKS, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the start, bagging three, while pacer Vaibhav Arora was economical.

Brief scores: PBKS 180/8 (Dhawan- 33, Livingstone- 60; Jordan- 2/23) defeats CSK 126 in 18 overs (Dube- 57; Chahar- 3/25) by 54 runs.