IPL 2022: How did Michael Hussey realise that Moeen Ali was a great player?

Moeen Ali has been phenomenal ever since joining Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, here's how Michael Hussey realised that Moeen was a great player.

Image credit: BCCI

English all-rounder Moeen Ali was not so famous in Twenty20 (T20) cricket. However, he was roped in by the reigning four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2021 Auction for ₹2 crore. Although it seemed a gamble, it did pay off, as he has been sensational since then.

Image credit: BCCI

In IPL 2021, Moeen was the third-highest run-scorer for CSK, amassing 357 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 137.30, including a half-century, while his top score happened to be 58. Besides, he also claimed six wickets in ten innings at an economy of 6.35, while he has the best figure of 3/7. CSK happens to be his second IPL team, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before between 2018-20. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

In IPL 2022, Moeen is off to a great start, while CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has revealed that he only realised the former's impact after the Englishman joined CSK. "Moeen Ali, honestly, is an unbelievable player. I only watched him closely for the first time when he joined the CSK squad in the last season. So, I didn't realise how good a player he is. He's a beautiful batsman, a graceful player. Just the way he times the cricket ball is fantastic," he said.

Image credit: BCCI