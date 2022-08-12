IND vs WI 2022: Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner's medal

India scripted a memorable T20I series win over the West Indies recently. Asianet News US correspondent Krishna Kishore, who witnessed the moment, was overjoyed when talented Indian batter Sanju Samson chose to share his award with him. The gesture left Kishore thrilled.

Team India delivered a top-notch performance in the just-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies. Playing away from home, India paced through the five-match series and won it by a convincing margin of 4-1. While India had a 2-1 lead after the first three games in the Caribbean, it rode to a quick win in the remaining couple of matches in Lauderhill, Florida. For one Indian journalist, the last match was more than just memorable after young Indian wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson gifted his winner's medal to him. That journalist was Asianet News US correspondent Krishna Kishore.

Following Samson's heartwarming gesture, Kishore was over the moon and explained how it all transpired. "I was covering the game at the venue as usual, when after the match, I spoke with the Windies media manager, and he told me that he would take a photo of mine with Samson. As I was snapping the picture with Samson, he politely told me, 'This medal is yours'."

"I was so overwhelmed by his [Samson's] gesture that I could not say anything to him at the moment other than 'Thank you'. I have known him for quite some time, and this gesture proved his humility as a gentleman. Besides Samson, I also briefly interacted with other Team India members, like Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and more," added Kishore.

"As I was covering the match at the venue [Central Broward Regional Park], the media box was next to the commentary box. As a result, I also met with some Windies legends, like Darren Sammy, Curtly Ambrose, Colin Croft, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and more. It was and is always a surreal feeling to meet the legends of the sport," Kishore further stated.

Kishore also talked about the kind of fan-following Samson has, as he revealed, "He has a great fan-following all across the cricketing nations, especially from the Indian perspective. Fans cheer for him aloud the moment his name pops up. Irrespective of how he plays, he is cheered for and is constantly backed by the supporters. There is also a bit of superstition regarding him, as fans move away from the gallery while he bats."

Kishore also presented his analysis of Samson's performance in the Windies T20Is and if he could board the flight to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. "I feel he needs to be a bit aggressive with the bat. He is undoubtedly talented and has age on his side. But, he will need to quickly redeem himself in the upcoming series and the chances he gets. With Karthik, Pant, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda deeply in the fray, his prospects [for T20WC in Australia] do not look quite well."