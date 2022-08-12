Dwayne Bravo scripts a first-ever wicket-taking record in T20s; check out

Dwayne Bravo continues to impact white-ball cricket, i.e. T20s and The Hundred, significantly. Recently, he scripted a first-ever wicket-taking record in the T20s. Here's more on it.

Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo keeps scripting records in Twenty20 (T20) on all fronts. Currently, he is playing The Hundred in England, whose stats are part of T20 cricket. Recently, he claimed his 600th wicket in the format, making him the first ever to do so. The 38-year-old played for Northern Superchargers and attained the feat on Thursday during his side's game against Oval Invincibles at The Oval in London. It was his 545th T20 match, and he needed a couple of wickets to achieve it. He finished with figures of 2/29, thus etching his name in the history books.

As for his wickets, Bravo dismissed Rilee Rossouw of South Africa to bag his 599th wickets before getting rid of English all-rounder Sam Curran, who became his 600th T20 victim. His T20 bowling stats now read 600 wickets in 516 innings at an economy of 8.21, including 11 four-fors and a couple of fifers, while his best figure happens to be 5/23. ALSO READ: WOMEN'S IPL - BCCI RESERVES MARCH 2023 AS TENTATIVE WINDOW FOR INAUGURAL SEASON

