IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, Windies opts to field

India and Windies are playing the first ODI on Friday. The hosts have won the toss and opted to field, while Sanju Samson is back into the playing XI.

After a competitive yet winning outing in England, Team India locks horns with the Windies in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, on Friday. The visitors will be desperate to get off to a winning start since they happen to be the absolute favourites to win this contest and the series 3-0, unlike the hosts, who have been in a precarious situation across formats as they steel reel from the 0-3 loss at home to Bangladesh. AS for the toss, the Caribbean side has won it and has invited the Men in Blue to bat first.

Following the toss win, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran confirmed that all-rounder Jason Holder was out with COVID, while he expressed, "We are going to have a bowl first. There's the weather around, and there will be help for the bowlers early on. Hopefully, we will make use of it. It's a nice feeling, a better feeling to win the toss, pleased to be here in front of my home ground."

"We spoke about it, batting in partnerships, gaining momentum, it's been tough for us, but we are up for the challenge. Every game, we will try to improve. Unfortunately, Jason [Holder] has Covid, so he misses out. It's the same guys who played in the series against Bangladesh," added Pooran.

On the other hand, Dhawan framed, "We were thinking of batting second. The weather looks like it will rain later on, and the wicket is sticky, but we are happy to bat first. I'm a very cool captain and like to guide the team. I would love to make the right decision but ensure the correct process."

"We focus on the process and ensuring we get the correct result. It's complimentary — so much talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure. It's a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There's Surya [Suryakumar Yadav], Shreya [Iyer], Sanju [Samson], all the boys are quite good - even myself. Lots of fans come from overseas to support us. We always like playing here in the Caribbean. The guys are looking forward to it," concluded Dhawan.

Playing XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

WI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.