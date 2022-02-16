  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: Men in Blue eye winning start, Windies aim for payback

    India and Windies face off in three ODIs, starting Wednesday. While the Indians eye winning start, the Caribbeans aim at payback. Here is the match preview.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After three dominating one-sided One-Day Internationals (ODIs) that India clean swept 3-0 against the Windies, the two teams face-off in three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). On Wednesday, the opening T20I will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. With the Men in Blue eyeing another clean sweep, the Caribbeans will be eager for payback as we present the preview of this clash.

    Current form
    The last T20I series that India played was against New Zealand at home, which India blanked 3-0. As for the Windies, it is coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win against England at home. Thus, judging by the current form, momentum favours the Indians.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As for India's squad, it has moved in with a bowling-heavy side compared to its nine batters. However, given the star power in the batting line-up, it should not be considered lean. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the ones to watch out.

    On the other hand, Windies has a tide heavy bowling attack. Nevertheless, just like India, it has star powers in both departments to turn things around. Skipper Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh could be game-changers.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22 - Blazing Rohit to quirky Jadeja - T20I numbers between the two

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    Fresh into the series, none of the sides has any injury scares. Both teams have played 17 T20Is to date, with India leading 10-6. In India, of the seven meetings, India leads 5-2, while in Kolkata, the hosts have won the only game to date.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Kolkata weather would be soothing, with the temperature expected to be around 16-29 degrees. The pitch is traditionally slow but can be good to bat in the current weather, while dew might play a factor, as chasing would be preferred.

    ALSO READ: Is Virat Kohli going through a rough patch? India batting coach Vikram Rathour comments

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit (c), Yadav, Powell - Rohit will give the right start, with Yadav dominating at number three, while Powell would consolidate in the middle-order. Rohit's reliability makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeepers: Pooran, Pant - Pooran will be Rohit's ideal opening partner, while Pant would be a strong finisher.
    All-rounders: Holder (vc), Sundar - Holder has been effective with the bat of late, thus making him Rohit's deputy, while Sundar has been impactful with his spins.
    Bowlers: Chahar, Chahal, Harshal, Smith - Chahal is a no-brainer here with his spins, while the remaining trio has been deadly in the format with their pace.

    ALSO READ: Is Team India worried about Virat Kohli's unstable form? Rohit Sharma comments

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 16, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings, CSK refrained from bidding for Suresh Raina? CEO Kasi Viswanath explains-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Why Mumbai Indians, MI possesses Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer at the same time?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Why did Mumbai Indians pick both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer?

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    Recent Stories

    Flashback time for Pakistan on hijab? This Jinnah photo with Muslim girls says so-dnm

    'Flashback' time for Pakistan on hijab? This Jinnah photo with Muslim girls says so

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers protest-dnm

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers’ protest

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident-dnm

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday-dnm

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon