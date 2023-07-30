India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH)

Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, delighted young fans in West Indies by giving autographs and taking pictures with them in a heartwarming video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media platforms. In the video, Kohli, along with captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Suryakumar Yadav, posed for photos and signed autographs for the enthusiastic fans. One young fan gifted a bracelet to Kohli, who graciously accepted the present and wore it on his right wrist, thanking the fan for the thoughtful gesture.

The BCCI posted the video of this heartwarming interaction on Twitter, captioning it with "Fan gestures like these Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli& @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli."

The fans expressed their joy and excitement over meeting Kohli and getting the opportunity to take selfies with him, as seen in the video shared by the BCCI.

For the second ODI against West Indies, India rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as part of their strategy to finalize the squad for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November. In the opening ODI, Kohli decided to push himself down the batting order to provide the young batsmen with a chance to showcase their skills.

As of now, Kohli has not had an opportunity to bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. The series is poised for a thrilling finale as India and West Indies will face each other in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

