Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH)

    In West Indies, Virat Kohli delights young fans, accepting gifts and taking selfies as seen in a heartwarming video shared by BCCI.

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts after young fan gives him bracelet (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, delighted young fans in West Indies by giving autographs and taking pictures with them in a heartwarming video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media platforms. In the video, Kohli, along with captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Suryakumar Yadav, posed for photos and signed autographs for the enthusiastic fans. One young fan gifted a bracelet to Kohli, who graciously accepted the present and wore it on his right wrist, thanking the fan for the thoughtful gesture.

    Also read: India vs West Indies 2023: #SackDravid trends after team's gamble to rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma backfires

    The BCCI posted the video of this heartwarming interaction on Twitter, captioning it with "Fan gestures like these Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli& @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli."

    The fans expressed their joy and excitement over meeting Kohli and getting the opportunity to take selfies with him, as seen in the video shared by the BCCI.

    For the second ODI against West Indies, India rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as part of their strategy to finalize the squad for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November. In the opening ODI, Kohli decided to push himself down the batting order to provide the young batsmen with a chance to showcase their skills.

    As of now, Kohli has not had an opportunity to bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. The series is poised for a thrilling finale as India and West Indies will face each other in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

    Also read: India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH snt

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management snt

    India vs WI 2023: I'm a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik Pandya on bowling workload management

    WATCH Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns snt

    WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns

    India vs West Indies 2023: #SackDravid trends after team's gamble to rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma backfires snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: #SackDravid trends after team's gamble to rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma backfires

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens 2nd ODI clash at Barbados osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens 2nd ODI clash at Barbados

    Recent Stories

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH snt

    Stuart Broad retirement: Cherishing England pacer's iconic spells, Ashes battles, over 600 wickets - WATCH

    Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards anr

    Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    India to soon launch own size of footwear announces Piyush Goyal gcw

    India to soon launch own size of footwear, announces Piyush Goyal

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan popular game show RBA

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon