India vs West Indies 2023: 'Most favourite batter' Virat Kohli in demand ahead of Dominica Test (WATCH)

India's Virat Kohli engages with fans ahead of the West Indies tour, showcasing his enduring appeal and connection with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Virat Kohli, one of the most popular cricketers worldwide, continues to attract a dedicated fan base during the Indian team's tour of the West Indies. A video shared by the BCCI showcased Kohli engaging with his Caribbean fans, taking selfies and signing autographs on caps and cricket balls. The fans brought out their cherished mementos, eager to capture a moment with the former Indian captain.

As India gears up for a two-Test series followed by limited-overs matches including three ODIs and five T20Is, Kohli's interaction with his admirers highlights the enduring appeal and connection he has with cricket enthusiasts around the world.

"Precious souvenirs, priceless selfies and autographs in plenty ft. 'most favourite batter of all time' - Virat Kohli," tweeted BCCI.

The first Test begins on July 12 in Dominica. Ahead of the game, Virat Kohli has shared a heartwarming post with Rahul Dravid as both men return to Windsor Park after 12 years after being teammates in 2011 at the same venue.

Dominica will host a Test match for the first time in six years; the last time was in 2011 during India's tour. The series, which was led by MS Dhoni, would have been 1-0 in favour of the visitors. In the encounter in Dominica, however, Shivanarine Chanderpaul's 116 did give them a scare.

India was able to draw the game thanks to players like Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, and Dravid, and went on to win the series 1-0 in the end. The team for the game included a young Kohli, who hit 30 runs in the first innings.

"The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful," said Kohli in an heart-warming Instagram post.

India will be attempting to move past the heartbreak of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final against Australia and begin the new cycle against the West Indies on a bright tone. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami being left off the team, India has made some significant changes for the Test series.

India's Test squad for West Indies tour:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.