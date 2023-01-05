IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi to debut; India surprisingly opts to field

IND vs SL 2022-23: India is up against Sri Lanka in the second Pune T20I on Thursday. While the hosts have surprisingly opted to field with the batting first side generally winning, Rahul Tripathi is making his T20I debut.

Team India plays Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The hosts are in the driver's seat, having won the opening match by just a couple of runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday and would be desperate to get the job done here. In the meantime, the Men in Blue will be bowling first, in what happens to be a surprise call by skipper Hardik Pandya, despite stats proving that the venue has aided sides batting first. Nonetheless, Rahul Tripathi is making his T20I debut with the side.

After winning the coin toss, Pandya mentioned, "Going to bowl first. The dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh, I didn't know that [teams batting rather have a better record here]. Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, the bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep [Singh] comes back in place of Harshal [Patel].

On the other hand, Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka cited, "Stats suggest batting first is better, [as the groundsmen said]. We would've batted. Necessary for the top order to click in. Players will do well in this game. We are going in with the same team."

Playing XI

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.