IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs SL 2022-23: India meets Sri Lanka again in the second Pune T20I on Thursday, leading the series 1-0. Here are the best fantasy XI picks, the probable XI, result prediction, where to watch, and other details.

Team India would look to continue the winning start to 2023 when it takes on neighbour Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The hosts lead the three-contest series 1-0 after winning the opening T20I by just a couple of runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday and would be eager to seal the series here. In the meantime, it would be interesting to see how the two teams field as we present the best fantasy XI picks, the probable XI, result prediction, where to watch, and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mahesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Yadav, Shanaka and Hooda (vc)

Yadav will be a force at number three, while Shanaka and Hooda can steady the innings in the middle, while the latter can also play the role of a finisher. Hooda's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeepers: Mendis and Kishan

Kishan can be deadly as an opener with his initial fireworks. At the same time, Mendis can play attacking and composedly, making him the perfect opening partner for the former.

All-rounders: Pandya and Hasaranga

While Pandya will be lethal across departments, Hasaranga is a no-brainer for his ability to make severe impacts with his leg spins.

Bowlers: Harshal, Mavi, Theekshana and Malik

Theekshana is the only specialist spinner to generate turns on any given track. As for the remaining trio, they have been sensational with their pace, while Mavi's fiery debut and momentum make him the watched-out skipper in the clash.

Match details

Date and day: January 5, 2023 (Thursday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a better impetus