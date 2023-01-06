IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Not easy learning in international cricket' - Dravid on inexperienced side

IND vs SL 2022-23: India suffered a 16-run upset to Sri Lanka in the second Pune T20I on Thursday. Head Coach Rahul Dravid reasoned inexperience for the thrashing and feels that the youngsters have to learn by playing international cricket.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has called for patience as the Indian team goes through a rebuilding phase for the next cycle of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and the youngsters on the side get some experience. Dravid felt inexperience was one of the main reasons for India's 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The former India captain pointed out that while the visitors had a pretty sorted playing XI, the hosts fielded a different side than the one that played the T20WC less than two months back.

"They [youngsters in the team] are very skilful, but as they are learning, it's a tough [job]. Learning in international cricket is difficult, and you must learn on the job. So, we've got to have a little patience with these guys," Dravid said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

ALSO WATCH: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I: 'WHENEVER AXAR HAS GOT THE OPPORTUNITY IN T20, HE'S DONE REALLY WELL' - DRAVID

Dravid said the team was in the rebuilding phase, given the "next cycle of the T20 [World Cup]" had started. He added that youngsters will be handled patiently and will continue to get support from the team management, hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

"For us, it was a slightly different scenario [in the T20I series against Sri Lanka] in the sense that from the last game we played against England in the semifinal of the World Cup, we've probably only 3-4 boys in the playing XI [now]. So, we are in a slightly different stage of looking at the next cycle of [the] T20 [World Cup]. So, a slightly younger team," articulated Dravid.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'We know no-balls in any format is a crime' - Pandya on Arshdeep's extras

With the focus shifting to the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Dravid feels it is the right time to give as many opportunities to youngsters in T20s as possible. "The good thing is we have the [50-over] World Cup this year. Because a lot of focus will be on the 50-over World Cup and the [ICC] World Test Championship, at least the T20 games that we have, it probably allows us to try out a lot of the younger guys."

India is fielding a new-look side comprising youngsters including Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. "Hopefully, give them opportunities and just back and support them. We've got to be patient with a lot of these young kids. If you look at this team, a lot of youngsters are playing, especially our bowling attack. We all need to be patient with them, and we need to be understanding that games like this can happen," Dravid feels.

ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I - AXAR'S HEROICS IN VAIN AS LANKA PULLS BACK TO LEVEL SERIES; TWITTER UPSET

With openers Ishan Kishan and Gill, and Tripathi -- playing his debut match -- not firing, Dravid defended them, saying they've only played a couple of games, and asserted that no chopping and changing would take place for the Rajkot game. "I haven't thought about the third match right now. Once we go there, we will have a look at the wicket. But I don't expect too much experimenting," measured Dravid.

"The boys we are already playing [with] are very young. The opening pair of Ishan and Shubman has only played two matches, so we are not going for [any] chopping and changing [of] people too much unless, of course, there are some injuries," enunciated Dravid.

ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I: MEME FEST EXPLODES AFTER ARSHDEEP SINGH BOWLS 5 NO BALLS IN FORGETTABLE COMEBACK

The coach averred that improvement would only happen if youngsters get enough opportunities against foreign teams. "Of course, they are improving... we keep trying to help and support them technically with whatever we can in terms of support and creating the right environment for them to be able to get the best out of their skills," Dravid added.

They are young kids and will have games like these: Dravid defends Arshdeep

Returning to the side after missing the opener, Arshdeep Singh looked rusty and bowled as many as five no-balls in his two overs, giving away 37 runs. On the other hand, Mavi bowled two wides and a no-ball, giving away 53 runs in his four overs.

ALSO READ: AUS VS SA 2022-23, 3RD TEST: 'CAN'T SAY HOW LONG I'LL PLAY FOR' - STEVEN SMITH ON HIS FUTURE

"Nobody wants to bowl wides in any format, especially in the T20 form of the game. They [extra deliveries and runs] can hurt you. They are young kids. They will have games like this. We've got to be patient with a lot of these young kids. If you look at this team, a lot of youngsters are playing, especially our bowling attack," concluded Dravid.

(With inputs from PTI)