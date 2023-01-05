AUS vs SA 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Can't say how long I'll play for' - Steven Smith on his future

Australia is putting on a solid performance in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). On Day 2 on Thursday, former Australian skipper Steven Smith came out with all guns blazing, playing a beautiful knock of 104. While it was his 30th Test century, he eclipsed Don Bradman's record of 29 Test tons and is joint-third with most hundreds for the Kangaroos, along with former opener Matthew Hayden, trailing Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41). He is also the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Aussies in the format (8,647) after Waugh (10,927), Allan Border (11,174) and Ponting (13,378).

While Smith is just 33 now, he still appears to have at least five more years of good competitive cricket if he continues at the same rate. However, after Day 2's play, he was asked about his future. He did not sound optimistic enough and was unsure how long he would be able to continue his international career, reports ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

Smith told the media, "I don't know, we'll see. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I can't say how long I'll play for. I'm not sure. Take it one tour at a time, enjoy it, enjoy training and try to get better. Whilst I'm doing that, I'm happy playing, but I don't know how long it will last."

Lecturing about his re-engineered batting technique, Smith commented, "It's not going to be perfect every time. So, when you aren't feeling as good as you'd like, try to grind it out, get through that initial period, and hopefully, things get easier. I didn't feel great during my first 60-70 balls, but things started to click and feel much better. Pleased I was able to get through that initial period."