Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Axar's heroics in vain as Lanka pulls back to level series; Twitter upset

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India fell short to Sri Lanka in the second Pune T20I by 16 runs on Thursday. The visitors have levelled the series 1-1, while Axar Patel's heroics was not enough to save the hosts, leaving Twitter upset.

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Axar Patel heroics in vain as Sri Lanka pulls back to level series against India; Twitter upset-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

    Team India continued its quest to challenge itself against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The former fell short by 16 runs, as the latter have drawn level in the three-match series after the hosts won the opening game by just a couple of runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The third and final T20I will be played Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot. While Axar Patel tried to provide a hardcore fightback with the bat, it was not enough to get the job done, leaving Twitter upset.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya chose to field first, surprisingly, with stats proving that the track has favoured the sides batting first. Meanwhile, the hosts also handed the debut to top-order batter Rahul Tripathi. The visitors began on a solid note, with openers Pathum Nissanka (33) and Kusal Mendis (51) putting on an 80-run stand before the former was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I: MEME FEST EXPLODES AFTER ARSHDEEP SINGH BOWLS 5 NO BALLS IN FORGETTABLE COMEBACK

    Thereon, partnerships were lacking, as Lanka lost five more wickets in a heap and was 138/6 by the 16th over. However, Lankan skipper Shanaka (56*) and Chamika Karunaratne (11*) batted out until the end of the innings, contributing to a 68-run partnership for the seventh wicket, as the Lions finished on a challenging total of 206/6.

    For India, pacer Umran Malik grasped three, while fellow pacer Pandya was the most economical. However, pacer Arshdeep Singh was at the receiving end, bowling just a couple of overs and leaking 37 runs, including 14 runs off no-balls, while he bowled five such deliveries. In reply, the Indians began nervously, losing four by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP) with 34 runs on the board, while they were 57/5 by the tenth.

    ALSO READ: AUS VS SA 2022-23, 3RD TEST: 'CAN'T SAY HOW LONG I'LL PLAY FOR' - STEVEN SMITH ON HIS FUTURE

    However, Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65) contributed to a crucial 91-run stand for the sixth wicket, keeping the Men in Blue well in the chase. The partnership was broken in the 16th, with the former falling to pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Yet, the latter continued his onslaught and, along with Shivam Mavi (26), added 41 for the seventh wicket before falling to medium-pacer Shanaka in the final over.

    With 21 needed off the final six balls, it was a mountain too tall to scale, as the Lankans held three wickets in the over to restrict India and win the contest by 16 runs. As for the visitors, Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha and Shanka seized a couple of wickets each, while the latter was incredibly economical.
    Brief scores: SL 206/6 (Nissanka- 33, Mendis- 52, Asalanka- 37, Shanaka- 56; Malik- 3/48) defeated IND 190/8 (Yadav- 51, Patel- 65; Shanaka- 2/4) by 16 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Meme fest explodes after Arshdeep Singh bowls 5 no balls in forgettable comeback snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Meme fest explodes after Arshdeep Singh bowls 5 no balls in forgettable comeback

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi to debut; India suprisingly opts to field-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi to debut; India surprisingly opts to field

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, SCG/Sydney/3rd Test: Cannot say how long I will play for - Steven Smith on his future-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Can't say how long I'll play for' - Steven Smith on his future

    Asia Cup 2023 to be played in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche hat-trick sets Hyderabad FC at the top as FC Goa stumbles in playoffs race snt

    ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche hat-trick sets Hyderabad FC at the top as FC Goa stumbles in playoffs race

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Meme fest explodes after Arshdeep Singh bowls 5 no balls in forgettable comeback snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Meme fest explodes after Arshdeep Singh bowls 5 no balls in forgettable comeback

    Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence AJR

    Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence

    Police arrest three minors in Bihar for for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train AJR

    Police arrest three minors in Bihar for for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train

    William knocked me to the floor: Prince Harry claims in his memoir - adt

    'William knocked me to the floor': Prince Harry claims in his memoir

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon