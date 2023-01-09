IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Rohit Sharma will lead India again in the opening Guwahati ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Meanwhile, having lost the T20I captaincy, he has refused to give up on the format and will take the call after IPL 2023.

    India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said he has no plans to "give up on Twenty20 Internationals [T20Is]" amid solid indications that the transition has already started under Hardik Pandya. According to sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants a young team built under Pandya's leadership for the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in 2024. Rohit, along with another former skipper Virat Kohli and recently sacked vice-captain KL Rahul, are currently not a part of the shortest format.

    "Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them [all-format players] enough break. I fall into that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL [Indian Premier League]. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit told media persons on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

    (With inputs from PTI)

