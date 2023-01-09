'Don't have to justify myself to anyone' - Babar Azam on questions over his Test captaincy

Babar Azam's Test captaincy has been in question following Pakistan's poor run of performances at home. While he was questioned recently about the same, he replied that he doesn't need to justify himself to anyone.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was bombarded with questions over his captaincy future following a winless Test season at home. Speaking to the media ahead of the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, Babar shut down a journalist when asked if he considered stepping down as Test captain because of his poor record at home since last year. "I think we are having a white ball series now, and the Test matches are over. So, if you have questions about this white ball series, ask about that," Babar shot back on Sunday. When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: "I don't have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan." ALSO READ: IND VS AUS: 'IT'S A BIG SERIES; WE WANT EVERYTHING AT OUR DISPOSAL' - CUMMINS ON BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY

Babar also said the players were excited about the One-Day series beginning at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. "In white-ball formats, we have performed well, and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand, although we know they are an excellent side, and it will be a tough series for both teams," he added.

Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the interim chief selector Shahid Afridi on the selection of players and said he and the head coach were giving their input and outlining their plans to the selectors regularly and in meetings. "We are on the same page that is important. We have our best bowlers back, and hopefully, we can do well against New Zealand," he stated. ALSO READ: 'Been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me' - Rohit Sharma on completing 12 years with MI

New Zealand Kane Williamson said it was still deciding what approach his team would play with in the three-match series, as it all depends on conditions. "We have followed a pattern in white ball cricket, and we will want to do that, but it is a new experience for some of our players to be playing in the subcontinent conditions and they will have to adapt accordingly during the match," he considered.

