    'Don't have to justify myself to anyone' - Babar Azam on questions over his Test captaincy

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Babar Azam's Test captaincy has been in question following Pakistan's poor run of performances at home. While he was questioned recently about the same, he replied that he doesn't need to justify himself to anyone.

    Image credit: Getty

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam was bombarded with questions over his captaincy future following a winless Test season at home. Speaking to the media ahead of the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, Babar shut down a journalist when asked if he considered stepping down as Test captain because of his poor record at home since last year.

    "I think we are having a white ball series now, and the Test matches are over. So, if you have questions about this white ball series, ask about that," Babar shot back on Sunday. When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: "I don't have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan."

    Image credit: Getty

    Babar also said the players were excited about the One-Day series beginning at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. "In white-ball formats, we have performed well, and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand, although we know they are an excellent side, and it will be a tough series for both teams," he added.

    Image credit: Getty

    Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the interim chief selector Shahid Afridi on the selection of players and said he and the head coach were giving their input and outlining their plans to the selectors regularly and in meetings. "We are on the same page that is important. We have our best bowlers back, and hopefully, we can do well against New Zealand," he stated.

    Image credit: Getty

    New Zealand Kane Williamson said it was still deciding what approach his team would play with in the three-match series, as it all depends on conditions. "We have followed a pattern in white ball cricket, and we will want to do that, but it is a new experience for some of our players to be playing in the subcontinent conditions and they will have to adapt accordingly during the match," he considered.

    Image credit: Getty

    Williamson, who last scored an ODI hundred in 2019, said he was not pushed by that, as what was important was everyone getting runs at the right time for the team. All three ODI games will be played in the week in Karachi. Williamson said they had not decided on any replacement for fast bowler Matt Henry, who was ruled out of the white ball series in Pakistan and India due to an injury.

    (With inputs from PTI)

