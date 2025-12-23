Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Indian Cricketers Who Stood Out With Their Performances
The year 2025 was landmark for Indian cricket, as senior stars and emerging talents delivered match-winning performances across formats. Record-breaking feats, a historic Women’s World Cup win, and breakthrough seasons highlighted India’s dominance.
Top 10 Indian Cricketers of the Year 2025
The year 2025 has been quite a rollercoaster ride for cricket, with the Indian cricketers delivering consistent and match-winning performances across formats at the international level. There were several standout individual performances throughout the years, with senior players leading from the front while youngsters announced themselves on the global stage with breakthrough seasons.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 Indian cricketers who stood out with their performances throughout the year.
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in sensational form this year. His exploits in his debut IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 252 runs, including a century and fifty, at an average of 36.00 in seven matches, put him in the spotlight. The 14-year-old Bihar cricketer carried on his momentum into the Youth ODI and Test series against England and Australia earlier this year.
Suryavanshi recorded his maiden Syed Mushtaq Trophy century, scoring 108 off 61 balls, making him the youngest batter to achieve this feat in the tournament. Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage by playing a blistering knock of 171 off 95 balls in India’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 opening match against the UAE, laying the foundation for a dominant 234-run victory in Dubai. In the tournament, Vaibhav aggregated 260 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 52 in five matches.
2. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill was appointed Test captain ahead of the England tour. He had a successful debut series as a red-ball skipper, leading the side to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series while also delivering exceptional performances with the bat. Gill had a record-breaking series against England, amassing 754 runs, including three centuries and a double century, at an average of 75.40 in 10 innings.
Gill shattered several records during the series, including the highest individual score as India’s Test captain (269), most runs by an Indian batter in a single Test match, most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series (second on the list behind Don Bradman, and joint-most centuries by a captain in a Test series, among other milestones. Shubman Gill is currently the leading run-getter in Tests this year with 983 runs, including 5 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 70.21 in 9 matches.
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has been India’s Test setup since December 2012 and has featured in various series at home and away. However, India’s tour of England was Jadeja’s most prolific Test series, having amassed 516 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an impressive average of 86.00 in 10 innings. The all-rounder scored consecutive fifties in four innings across the second and third Test matches.
For the first time in his illustrious career, Jadeja went past 500 runs in a single Test series. He was also the joint-highest wicket-taker among Indian spinners in the England Test series, picking seven wickets in seven matches. In Tests this year, Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 764 runs, including two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 63.66, and picked 25 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 38.20 and an economy rate of 3.2 in 10 matches.
4. Smriti Mandhana
Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has enjoyed a record-breaking year. She became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 runs in Women’s ODIs and the first to score 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. Mandhana also holds the joint-most centuries in women’s international cricket, is the fastest Indian to score an ODI hundred, and the first Indian to reach 4,000 runs in Women’s T20Is. She also set a new record for most international runs in a calendar year, surpassing her own tally of 1,602 runs in 2024, and is now on the verge of completing 10,000 international runs.
Smriti Mandhana was part of the Team India that clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai. She was the highest run-getter for India in the tournament, amassing 434 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 54.25 in nine matches.
5. Virat Kohli
Another player who stood out with his performances this year is none other than former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli. Kohli has shifted his focus towards ODI cricket after retiring from Tests this year. He already retired from the T20Is following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. Kohli made an international comeback for the ODI series against Australia, marking his first appearance in the Indian jersey since the Champions Trophy 2025.
The 37-year-old had a poor start to the series, scoring two consecutive ducks before finally breaking his drought with his 74-run knock at Sydney Cricket Ground, helping India win the match by nine wickets. However, in the ODI series against South Africa, the vintage Kohli was on display as he amassed 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151.1 in three matches. Virat Kohli finished the year as the leading run-getter for India in ODIs, amassing 651 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 65.10 in 13 matches.
6. Mohammed Siraj
Another player who deserves a mention among the standout performers for India in 2025 is pacer Mohammed Siraj. Siraj played a pivotal role in India’s 2-2 five-match Test series draw against England and was the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets, including 23 wickets, including two fifers and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 32.43 and an economy rate of 4.02 in 10 matches. He was the only bowler from both teams to take 20 or more wickets in a Test series.
Siraj finished the year as the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 43 wickets, including 2 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.20 and an economy rate of 3.75 in 10 matches. Siraj mostly featured in Test cricket this year, as he played only three matches in an ODI series against Australia.
7. Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma has owned T20Is like a seasoned campaigner, emerging as one of India’s most destructive batters in the shortest format in 2025. Sharma started off the year with a T20I series against England, wherein he smashed a record-breaking 135-run knock in the fifth match, and since then, the southpaw has consistently remained India’s batting mainstay in T20Is.
The 25-year-old finished the year as the highest run-getter among Indian batters in T20 cricket, amassing 1602 runs, including 3 centuries and 9 fifties, at an average of 41.07 in 41 matches this year. In T20Is, Abhishek Sharma has aggregated 859 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.95 and an impressive strike rate of 193.46 in 21 matches in 2025.
8. Jemimah Rodrigues
Another player who has impressed with a performance this year is star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a very crucial role in India’s Women’s World Cup triumph. Rodrigues’ 76-run knock in the penultimate group stage match against New Zealand guided Team India to a solid total and secured a key win that propelled them into the semifinal against Australia.
In the semifinal, Jemimah played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 127 off 134 balls to help India Women chase down a record target of 339 and seal their berth for the final against South Africa. In the Women’s World Cup 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues aggregated 292 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 58.40 in 8 matches. Recently, the Mumbai cricketer played a match-winning knock of 69 off 44 balls in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Vizag.
9. KL Rahul
KL Rahul had the best year in Test cricket, as he himself reinvented by performing well in overseas challenging conditions, especially on the tour of England, where he amassed 532 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 53.20 in 10 matches. For the time in his 11-year Test career, Rahul managed to score 500 or more runs in a series, cementing his place as a dependable overseas Test batter.
Rahul finished the season as the second-leading run–getter for India in Tests, with 813 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 45.16 in 10 matches. In International cricket this year, KL Rahul has aggregated 1181 runs, including three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 47.20 in 24 matches.
10. Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur will never the forget the year 2025 as she led Team India to a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph. Her team, Women in Blue, defeated South Africa in the final to clinch the historic triumph at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. She became the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win the ODI World Cup title.
Moreover, she joined the elite list of captains, including Belinda Clarke, Charlotte Edwards, Meg Lanning, and Emily Cecilia Drumm, to win the prestigious Women’s ODI World Cup title. Alongside leading Team India to a historic title win, Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with the bat, amassing 260 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 32.50 in nine matches.
