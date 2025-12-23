Image Credit : Getty

The year 2025 has been quite a rollercoaster ride for cricket, with the Indian cricketers delivering consistent and match-winning performances across formats at the international level. There were several standout individual performances throughout the years, with senior players leading from the front while youngsters announced themselves on the global stage with breakthrough seasons.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 Indian cricketers who stood out with their performances throughout the year.