IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed, to miss ODIs against Sri Lanka - Reports

IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah was added to the ODI squad last week. However, his return has been delayed as he has yet to travel with the ODI side. Since September last year, he has been out of action with a stress fracture.

Image credit: Getty

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket has been delayed again. He has been out of action since September last year, when he suffered a stress fracture during the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia, resulting in him missing out on the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, where eventual champion England in the semis ousted India. Although he has undergone a successful rehab and is training well at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the selectors have decided against rushing his return, which was probably the case the last time. He was initially not included in the One-Day International (ODI) squad on December 27 but was added later.

Image credit: Getty

Bumrah was added to the squad as he had upped the ante in his training and bowling routines at the NCA. "The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the NCA. He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," read a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back then. ALSO READ: 'Don't have to justify myself to anyone' - Babar Azam on questions over his Test captaincy

Image credit: Getty

As per ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah has not travelled with the Indian ODI side for the Lanka series to Guwahati, where the two sides meet in the opening contest. Despite the selectors taking a cautious approach with the speedster, he is reportedly fit to resume duties. It will be interesting to see if he gets his chance during the upcoming home ODIs against New Zealand next week.

Image credit: Getty

India's ODIs against Sri Lanka happen on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. In Bumrah's absence, the onus would be upon other pacers, i.e. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. At the same time, all-rounder Hardik Pandya might also have to chip in as a speedster. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS: 'IT'S A BIG SERIES; WE WANT EVERYTHING AT OUR DISPOSAL' - CUMMINS ON BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY

Image credit: PTI