    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat

    India and Sri Lanka are clashing in the opening Test in Mohali. The Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat. The hosts have moved in with three spinners and two seamers.

    Mohali, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    After India's smooth sail in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), it is ready to take on Sri Lanka again, this time in a two-Test series. The opening Test is being played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. The Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

    Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side for the first time in the format, replacing Virat Kohli, said that the pitch would play well initially, making it suitable to put runs on the board. At the same time, it would turn as the game progresses. He also termed it a tremendous honour to lead the side in the sport's longest format.

    "It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three spinners and two seamers," Rohit stated during the toss.

    On the other hand, Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne stated, "We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests, but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
    SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya and Lahiru Kumara.

