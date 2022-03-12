Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Iyer falls for 92 as India shot out for 252; Twitter lauds

    India has been tough so far against Sri Lanka in the second day-night Test in Bengaluru. Shreyas Iyer fell for 92, as the hosts were shot out for 252. Consequently, Twitter lauded his effort.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Shreyas Iyer falls for 92 as Indians shot out for 252; Twitter lauds-ayh
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    It was a praiseworthy effort from India against Sri Lanka in the second day-night Test. Being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Indians could manage 252 on Day 1 before being shot out. Shreyas Iyer's spirited knock of 92 helped the cause, while Twitter was all praise for him.

    Winning the toss, India was off to a shaky start, losing a couple of wickets with just 29 runs on the board. However, Hanuma Vihari (31) and Virat Kohli (23) put on 47 runs for the third wicket before the former departed, immediately followed by the latter, as the score read 86/4. As Rishabh Pant (39) and Iyer came in, they tried to build a stand, adding 40 before the former departed.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N) - India opts to bat, Axar replaces Jayant

    Although the incoming could hardly add anything significant, Iyer scored his third Test half-century and kept progressing gradually before falling eight runs short of his second Test ton. He happened to be the final wicket to fall, as spinner Praveen Jayawickrama got his prized wicket. Also, Iyer became the fourth Indian batter to be stumped in the 90s in Tests.
    Brief scores: IND 252 (Iyer- 92; Embuldeniya- 3/94, Jayawickrama- 3/81) vs SL.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
