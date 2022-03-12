IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): India opts to bat, Axar replaces Jayant

India and Sri Lanka are locking horns in the final day-night Test in Bengaluru. The hosts have won the toss and have opted to bat, making a change by bringing in Axar Patel.

After the super-fast affair in the opening Test in Mohali, India and Sri Lanka battling off in the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Saturday, which happens to be a day-night affair with the pink ball. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will be batting first. The hosts have made a change by replacing spinner Jayant Yadav with Axar Patel.

Speaking during the toss, Rohit stated that the pitch looks dry, making it ideal for batting initially, which could assist the spinners later. He felt that Axar's inclusion happens to be a tactical one and also pertains to the conditions. He also affirmed that the team's mindset is ruthless but reckoned that the match would be challenging overall.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N) - India eyes clean sweep against depleted Lanka

On the other hand, Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said, "The wicket is pretty dry, and it will turn, later on, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test, while the past pink-ball Tests will surely help us. Nissanka and Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in."

Playing XI

IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.