IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): India eyes clean sweep against depleted Lanka

India and Sri Lanka clash in the final day-night Test in Bengaluru from Saturday. The hosts already lead 1-0 and will be eyeing a clean sweep against devoured visitors.

The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali was no less than one-way traffic, as the hosts got the job done within three days. Things have moved to Bengaluru now as the two sides clash in the final Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from Friday in a day-night affair. While the hosts eye clean sweep, the visitors would be desperate to square things off as we present the match preview in what is expected to be an interesting clash.

Current form

Considering the current form, while India won the opening Test, it is coming off a 1-2 loss in South Africa. As for Lanka, it managed a 2-0 clean sweep against the Windies at home but is low following an innings defeat to India in the Mohali Test. The hosts indeed have the momentum heading into Bengaluru.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

As for India, it is moving in with 13 batters and 11 bowlers. Although India's batting strength is unparallel, the composition of star power in the bowling attacks makes it equally dangerous. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav could nail it.

On the other hand, Lanka possesses mostly bowlers. Nevertheless, some star and talented batters in the line-up can make things tricky for the Indian bowlers. Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Dushmantha Chameera are some of the ones to watch out for the visitors.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

India has no injury concerns heading into the Test, while Lanka will be without Pathum Nissanka (back injury) and pacer Dushmantha Chameera (ankle injury). Considering the head-on meetings, the two teams have clashed in 45 Tests, with India having a lead of 21-7, while in 21 Tests in India, it has an authority of 12-0. In Bengaluru, the only Test between the two ended in a win for the hosts.

Weather and pitch report

The Bengaluru weather will be clean and pleasing, with a 32-34 degrees temperature. As for the track, it generally favours the batters. However, it does have something for the pacers, as the seamers would love to exploit it with the pink ball.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

SL: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Karunaratne, Vihari, Asalanka - Karunaratne and Vihari would act as the openers here, while Asalanka will dominate in the middle-order.

Wicketkeepers: Dickwella, Pant - While Dickwella has been decent with the bat, Pant has been highly reliable and is a no-brainer here.

All-rounders: Jadeja (c), Ashwin (vc), de Silva - Jadeja and Ashwin are nailing it in all departments, while de Silva has been somewhat reliant with the bat. Jadeja's reliability makes him the skipper, while Ashwin's effectiveness makes him his deputy.

Bowlers: Lakmal, Shami, Embuldeniya - Lakmal and Shami would nail it with their pace, while Embuldeniya is likely to be effective with his spins.

Match details

Date and day: March 12-16, 2022 (Saturday-Wednesday)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 2 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar