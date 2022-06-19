IND vs SA 2022, Bengaluru T20I: Rishabh Pant loses 5th toss in a row, start delayed due to rain

India and South Africa face off in the Bengaluru T20I on Sunday. The hosts have lost the toss again in the decider and will be batting first. The start is delayed due to rain.

It is the ultimate decider between India and South Africa, as both teams lock horns in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The series is locked at 2-2, with the hosts winning the last two T20Is after losing the opening two. Notably, the visitors have never lost a bilateral T20I series in India. With a lot at stake, Indian skipper Rishabh Pant has lost his fifth toss in a row. However, South African skipper Temba Bavuma is injured, while orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj leads the Proteas against the Men in Blue, whereas the start has been delayed due to rain.

During the toss, Maharaj conveyed, "We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back. They replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter. Hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront."

In the meantime, Pant framed, "The practice isn't working for me [about the toss]. It looks like a good wicket. We want to get anything around 180-190. We must focus on the process and put 100% into the game. Playing the same team."

Playing XI

IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.