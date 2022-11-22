IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus as India eyes series victory

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the visitors would focus on giving Umran Malik and Sanju Samson a chance.

A drastic change in approach is the need of the hour for India. Still, the question remains if the likes of pacer Umran Malik and wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson will be tested in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at Mclean Park in Napier on Tuesday. India was expected to try out a bunch of players after another World Cup debacle. Yet, if the team combination for the second T20I was any indication, it seemed reluctant to start with a clean slate. Take out the individual brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav. The team would have struggled to post 160 on Sunday, a grim reminder of its travails in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Down Under.

India's powerplay approach has been a primary concern. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was tried at the top with wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan in the second game, but the move did not work. Considering Pant's class, one can expect him to fire in the series decider. Samson is another batter who can make an immediate impact, but the team still needs to start with him.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not a criminal; should get the right of an appeal' - Warner on possible captaincy ban overturn

Going by skipper Hardik Pandya's post-match comments, the management is unlikely to make too many changes for the third T20I. India leads the series 1-0, with the series opener washed out. "I don't know [about changes for the next game]. I want to give everyone in the squad a chance, but it's just one more game, so it's a bit tough," said Hardik, who is seen as the next full captain in the shortest format.

Opener Shubman Gill was in the running for opening, too, in the absence of senior players, but the team went ahead with two left-handers. He will likely get his chances only in the One-Day International (ODI) series. Pandya is keen on having more batters who can bowl in the playing eleven, and Deepak Hooda has given him one option.

ALSO READ: David Warner captaincy ban - Door opens for appeal as CA amends Code of Conduct policy

However, the biggest disappointment was the non-inclusion of pacer Umran Malik in the first game. It has been proved that there is a pressing need for an out-and-out pace bowler in T20 cricket and the New Zealand series is crucial to developing the Jammu and Kashmir-based tearaway pacer. In fellow speedster Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Malik, who played three T20Is earlier this year, should be exposed to the pressure of playing a top team and given a long run.

Playing his first game in a while, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he should be regular in the team, but fellow wrist spinner chinaman Kuldeep Yadav might only get to play the ODIs. Facing a must-win scenario, New Zealand will take the field without their skipper Kane Williamson who will miss the game due to a pre-arranged medical appointment.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 - Fans abuzz as N Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score

In Williamson's absence, the team will rely even more on openers Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips to put the opposition under pressure. The home bowlers leaked way too many runs in the death overs, and they will be looking to correct that. New Zealand will also have to find a way to stop Suryakumar Yadav, who is in the form of his life.

"Suryakumar played an incredible innings out there. Everyone watched in amazement, some of the shots being played. We have had a few discussions already, and we will have a few more tomorrow before the game around how to combat him," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I - Kane Williamson to miss out due to pre-medical appointment

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Mark Chapman.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Match details

Date and day: November 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Mclean Park, Napier

Time: 12.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video

(With inputs from PTI)