    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Kane Williamson to miss out due to pre-medical appointment

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand meet for the final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will miss out for the hosts due to a pre-arranged medical appointment. Tim Southee to lead.

    Image credit: Getty

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against India to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Mark Chapman has been named as Williamson's replacement in the squad. Senior pacer Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence. Williamson will rejoin the team on Wednesday when the One-Day International (ODI) unit assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson's recurring elbow issue.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Kane's been trying to get this booked for a while now. But unfortunately, it hasn't been able to fit into our schedule. Our players' and staff's health and well-being are paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland," Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

    ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 2022 - Sensational Suryakumar Yadav believes Test call-up is around the corner

    Image credit: Getty

    India leads the T20I series 1-0. Williamson had made 61 off 52 balls in a losing cause on Sunday. Stead said Chapman was excited to be back after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch. "He's a quality player who offers good versatility in the order," he added. The Hong Kong-born cricketer has played seven ODIs and 40 T20Is for New Zealand.

    (With inputs from PTI)

