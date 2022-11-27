Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: The second Hamilton ODI between India and New Zealand was washed out due to incessant rains. As the hosts lead the series, the visitors aim to finish levelled in Christchurch on Wednesday.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport-ayh
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    The elegant opener Shubman Gill and the marauding top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav briefly entertained a sizeable Sunday crowd before inclement weather played spoilsport and forced the abandonment of the second ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton Sunday. India was 89/1 in 12.5 overs when a second stoppage sealed the game's fate as there was no possibility of a minimum 20-over per side match within the stipulated cut-off time. The game was reduced to 29-overs-a-side, as the first interruption caused a four-hour break. India was 22/0 in the fifth over at that time.

    After resumption, the visitors lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan (three off 10) trying to up the ante. Gill (45 not out, 42 balls) and Suryakumar (34 not out, 25 balls) added 66 effortless runs under eight overs before the heavens opened up again. Gill had four fours and a pulled six off Matt Henry, while Suryakumar hit three different sixes -- slog sweep over mid-wicket, reverse sweep behind square and a pull-shot to carry his Twenty20 International (T20I) form into the longer format.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand

    The short six-game white ball series against New Zealand has been one of the most rain-interrupted series of recent times. The first T20I in Wellington was also abandoned without a ball being bowled. Even the third T20I match in Napier was rain-marred. The final match of the series will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30.

    International teams usually tour New Zealand between December and March, and poor scheduling, where the vagaries of weather weren't factored in, has spoilt the limited-overs series. The ongoing series is being held during receding monsoon, and there won't be any takeaways from the series where no player got enough opportunity to get into the groove.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, AUCKLAND ODI: 'NOT EASY TO DIRECTLY COME FROM INDIA AND PLAY HERE' - IYER

    There is a small sample size of performance to evaluate. Still, Surya certainly has been a shining star, and Gill, with his phenomenal talent, is making a serious case for himself for a permanent place in the ODI playing eleven.

    (With inputs from PTI)

