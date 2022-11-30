Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand meet in the deciding final Christchurch ODI on Wednesday. With the visitors eyeing to finish the series square, here are the best hottest Fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    It can be called the decider as India and New Zealand lock horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. After the hosts dominated the opening ODI, the visitors' chance to draw level in the second was robbed by rain. As for the weather, things don't look promising for Wednesday either, with a 50% chance of rain being forecasted with scattered showers. Thus, the Men in Blue will be praying for heaven not to open up and allow a full play to help them finish the series squared. Meanwhile, here are the best hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, result prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell/Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan, Williamson, Yadav, Iyer and Gill (vc)
    Dhawan and Gill would shine as openers, followed by Williamson at number three, while Yadav and Iyer would be highly effective in fourth and fifth, respectively. Gill's consistency makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeepers: Latham (c) and Conway
    While Latham can also be effective with his batting in the top order, Conway has also been great as an opener. The former's lethal form makes him the skipper.

    All-rounders: Sundar
    Sundar has been quite effective with his off-breaks, and the trend is set to continue, making him the only lad in this department.

    Bowlers: Southee, Ferguson and Arshdeep
    In an all-out pace attack, the trio have been deadly and are no-brainers here.

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 30, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
    Time: 7.00 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports (Only on Free Dish)
    Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video
    Prediction: NZ wins with a better momentum

