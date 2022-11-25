Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, India succumbed to a seven-wicket loss to New Zealand in the opening Auckland ODI on Friday, with Tom Latham's century doing the damage. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan rued bowling short ones at him.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    India captain Shikhar Dhawan feels his bowlers failed to execute their plans and bowled too short to an attacking batter like wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham. He cashed in on the opportunity to register his career-best One-Day International (ODI) score at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls. In comparison, skipper Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as New Zealand chased down India's 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

    "We felt good with the total. The ball was seaming in the first 15 overs. This ground is a bit different from other grounds. We bowled a lot on a short of a length, and Latham attacked. We misfielded on a few balls. But as I said, we were quite short to Latham, and that's where he took the game away. He hit four boundaries in the 40th over, and that's where the game shifted. Surely lots of learning for the boys," a disappointed Dhawan said.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI - Hostile Latham-Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve

    New Zealand skipper Williamson said Latham played a special knock at Eden Park, where anything is chasable because of the dimensions of the square boundaries. "It was a competitive total. If you build partnerships here at Eden Park, you can chase anything. Incredible innings from Tom Latham," he proclaimed in delight.

    "On these drop-in pitches, you bowl full and straight, which can be difficult. It was one of the most special ODI knocks I have seen. You are always in the game with the dimensions. Spin played a big role today. The seamers did an excellent job. There were moments when we put them under pressure. Nice to contribute, and with Tommy going the way he was, it was about complementing," Williamson added.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Man of the Match Latham felt it was one of those days when everything went according to his plans. "Just one of those days when everything comes off. I had a bit of fun in the end. It was nice to put the ball in the gaps and run hard. I guess the preparation has been nice. Washington Sundar was getting a bit of a turn. Small ground, so you can capitalise in the end. Nice partnership with Kane, who played beautifully," he guessed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
