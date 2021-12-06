Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

Given Kane Williamson's struggles with the elbow injury, former Blackcaps coach Mike Hesson has now suggested that surgery might be the only option left before the New Zealand skipper.

New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson has recently missed a lot of cricket due to a persistent elbow injury. The star batter was also withdrawn from the side shortly before the opening day of the second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Given the Kiwi skipper's struggles with the elbow injury, former Blackcaps coach Mike Hesson has now suggested that surgery might be the only option left before Williamson.

Kane Williamson struggled to train during the T20 World Cup before missing out on the T20I series against India. Although Williamson played the first Test match against India in Kanpur, he did not appear in top shape. Williamson's nagging injury has caused a severe blow to the Blackcaps, who lost the T20I series (3-0) and the Test series (1-0) against India.

Mike Hesson told SENZ's Mornings with Ian Smith that what has been hurting New Zealand cricket of late is the one man (Kane Williamson) who has come to the team's rescue more often than not is sitting in the stands. Suggesting that this situation would be most frustrating to the New Zealand star batter, Hesson added that Williamson's injury has come to a point where surgery is required.

Williamson initially had a hip issue and has been struggling with this elbow injury for the past 18 months now. Despite resting and missing cricketing action for the elbow to recover, Williamson hasn't been able to get rid of it completely. "I think he's got to choose a window, got to bite the bullet, get the operation done and then hopefully come back fully fit," Hesson added.

Current coach Gary Stead too, has suggested the 31-year-old captain could be out for a "sustained" period, forcing Hesson to believe that now is the time to opt for surgery to ensure he can make a comeback fully fit.

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson also accepted that the Blackcaps play in the just-concluded Test series against India was 'poor'. He added that the Kiwi lacked any defensive option and could not apply any pressure from a batting point of view. "So that left us in a pretty precarious position," he added.

New Zealand next plays two Test matches against Bangladesh in January at home.