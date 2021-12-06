  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    Given Kane Williamson's struggles with the elbow injury, former Blackcaps coach Mike Hesson has now suggested that surgery might be the only option left before the New Zealand skipper.

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Zealand, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson has recently missed a lot of cricket due to a persistent elbow injury. The star batter was also withdrawn from the side shortly before the opening day of the second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Given the Kiwi skipper's struggles with the elbow injury, former Blackcaps coach Mike Hesson has now suggested that surgery might be the only option left before Williamson.

    Kane Williamson struggled to train during the T20 World Cup before missing out on the T20I series against India. Although Williamson played the first Test match against India in Kanpur, he did not appear in top shape. Williamson's nagging injury has caused a severe blow to the Blackcaps, who lost the T20I series (3-0) and the Test series (1-0) against India.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    Mike Hesson told SENZ's Mornings with Ian Smith that what has been hurting New Zealand cricket of late is the one man (Kane Williamson) who has come to the team's rescue more often than not is sitting in the stands. Suggesting that this situation would be most frustrating to the New Zealand star batter, Hesson added that Williamson's injury has come to a point where surgery is required.

    Williamson initially had a hip issue and has been struggling with this elbow injury for the past 18 months now. Despite resting and missing cricketing action for the elbow to recover, Williamson hasn't been able to get rid of it completely. "I think he's got to choose a window, got to bite the bullet, get the operation done and then hopefully come back fully fit," Hesson added.

    Also read: Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    Current coach Gary Stead too, has suggested the 31-year-old captain could be out for a "sustained" period, forcing Hesson to believe that now is the time to opt for surgery to ensure he can make a comeback fully fit.

    Meanwhile, Mike Hesson also accepted that the Blackcaps play in the just-concluded Test series against India was 'poor'. He added that the Kiwi lacked any defensive option and could not apply any pressure from a batting point of view. "So that left us in a pretty precarious position," he added.

    New Zealand next plays two Test matches against Bangladesh in January at home.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Netizens go berserk as Ajaz Patel emulates Jim Laker, Anil Kumble's 10-wicket innings haul-ayh

    Welcome to the club: Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble says after Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

    Recent Stories

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' set RCB

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' sets

    Myanmar Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent breaching COVID rules gcw

    Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent, breaching COVID rules

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon