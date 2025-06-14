The Air India flight, en route to London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. The lone survivor is undergoing treatment.

New Delhi: Air India on Saturday announced that an interim financial assistance package of Rs 25 lakh (approximately GBP 21,000) will be provided to the "families of the deceased and to the survivor" in the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight that rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.



In a post on X, the Tata-owned airline stated that the package was in addition to the Rs 1 crore support already announced by Tata Sons. The airline further expressed its solidarity with the families of the people who lost their lives. "Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time. As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons. All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected," the airline stated on X.

Tata group to provide Rs One crore

Earlier on Thursday, the Tata Group had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic crash. "Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel," N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said in a post on X. On Thursday, the Air India flight AI171 was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport, ramming into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.



There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

