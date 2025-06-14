South Africa secured their first-ever World Test Championship title, defeating Australia at Lord's. Key contributions from Markram, Bavuma, and Rabada propelled them to victory, ending a long wait for an ICC trophy.

South Africa’s long wait to clinch an ICC title has come to an end with a victory over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord’s on Saturday, June 14.

South Africa clinched their maiden WTC title with a thrilling five-wicket win over the defending champions, Australia. With a target of 282, the first-time finalists chased it down in 83.5 overs.

Aiden Markram (136) and skipper Temba Bavuma (66) laid the foundation for South Africa’s chase with their crucial 147-run partnership for the third wicket, reviving the team’s batting from 70/2 to 217/3, before vital contributions from David Bedingham (20*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) saw the Proteas cross the finish line.

Temba Bavuma reflects on the historic triumph

Speaking at the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma highlighted crowd support at Lord’s and back at home, years of heartbreak, and how the long-awaited ICC triumph feels like collective pride.

“It has been a special couple of days, felt like we were back home in South Africa with the support we have had. Special moment for us as a team, special moment back home, will take a couple of days to sink in,” the 35-year-old said.

“The energy was there, we have been wanting this as a team, we have been knocking on the door, we have gone through the heartache, the disappointments, seen it with the past players, and the sun is on us,

“Us a team, we got ourselves into the final. There were doubters with the route we took, supposedly beating weaker teams. This is for them. I'm sure the people back home will be celebrating,” he added

Temba Bavuma scripted a historic achievement along with South Africa’s Africa’s WTC triumph, becoming only the second South African captain after Hansie Cronje to win an ICC title, and the first to do so in the red-ball format.

Aiden Markram on his historic century at Lord’s

Aiden Markram was adjudged the Player of the Final for his brilliant 136-run knock. Speaking of his innings, the opener noted how luck played a role in it, while reflecting on his honour to play at Lord’s. He praised South Africa fans for their support and emphasized the importance of handling the pressure and the opportunity to score runs.

“(On if he’s scored more important runs) Not at all. Weird how things work out if you see the first innings. Ultimately, you get luck and it worked out. It will, yes.” Markram said.

“Lord's is a place where every Test cricketer wants to play. Plenty of South African fans were there, and it was one of those special days. It's not always one-sided, you absorb the pressure, and it was about maximising the scoring options,” he added

Aiden Markram became the first South African batter to score a century in the ICC final and the third batter after Steve Smith and Travis Head to notch up a ton in the World Test Championship.

Ryan Rickelton speaks on the pressure of chasing 282

Speaking after South Africa chased down a 282-run target, Rickelton reflected on the pressure of chasing above 280 runs in the fourth innings and hailed Aiden Markram’s century knock and the team’s composure.

“Walking out in the fourth innings, chasing 280, there was always going to be pressure. The guys batted incredibly well, one of the greatest I’ve ever seen,” the South African opener said.

“Classic from Aiden Markram. The way they played against such an experienced attack was really special,” he added.

Kagiso Rabada hits back at critics

Kagiso Rabada described his emotions after South Africa finally clinched their maiden WTC Final, stating that the team deserved to win the title. He also hit back at the critics who questioned Proteas’ ability to play against quality opposition.

“can’t describe in words how I feel at this moment. Extremely happy. We played well throughout the season. We deserved to get into this position,” the pacer said.

“There were people saying we didn’t play good enough opposition, but I think that’s rubbish. Australia are a really strong team and we had to be at our best to beat them,” he added.

Kagiso Rabada were among the star performers in the World Test Championship triumph, as he picked nine wickets while conceding 110 runs across two innings. In the first innings, Rabada scripted history by becoming the second bowler after New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson to register a five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship Final.

Keshav Maharaj thanks the South African crowd for standing by

Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears as he reflected on South Africa’s journey to clinch their maiden WTC title and also ending their 27-year drought of winning an ICC title. He also expressed his gratitude to the people and supporters for through years of heartbreak, near-misses, and criticism.

“Tears won't even describe what we feel right now. It’s just a privilege and honour to be able to lift the coveted title and to be a part of it for everyone out here, and everyone back home is super special for us and the boys,” the spinner said.

“It's just what our country is about, to see the unity over the last five days and throughout the season, it's super special and we are very grateful as a team, as a nation, and as a proud country.

“Thank you to everyone who's here, back home, to everyone around the world who's been supporting us. In adversity, we stood strong as a team, and here we are today to raise the trophy that has eluded us for a number of years,” he added.

Marco Jansen gives a sneak peek into the SA dressing room mood

The South African pacer opened up on the mood in the dressing room when the Proteas were inching closer to victory.

“In the changeroom there were a lot of nerves, a lot of guys quiet, myself included, but to have the fans here, to hear them cheer us on every single ball, every single run, you can't ask for anything more,” Jansen said.

“The families are here as well and we are just happy to do it.” he added.