London: Following a masterclass knock which sealed the ICC World Test Championship title for his side, South African batter Aiden Markram expressed that his century is the most important runs he has ever scored for his country and highlighted how special it was to play the final at Lord's. Markram, often hailed as a class talent known for his drives and composure on the pitch, but slammed for his inconsistency, put all the criticism around his place in the side to rest with an ultimate clutch knock for the ages, sealing his side's first-ever world title across any format of the sport, defeating Australia by five wickets at Lord's.



Speaking during the post-match presentation, Markram said, "Have not scored more important runs. Weird how things worked out after a duck in the first innings. I need a bit of luck. I spent some time in the middle and found runs, and I'm glad things worked out. Reception will stick out. Lord's is the place every Test cricketer wants to play. To play a final here is incredibly special. Plenty of SA fans who have made it through, plenty at home too, it is one of the most special days."



Speaking on maintaining the right tempo in the second innings after a poor first innings, Markram said, “It is always one side of the sword - to absorb, but when you look at the wicket and quality of the bowling, you have x amount of balls to face and have to be try and maximise scoring off those balls.” On batting with skipper Temba Bavuma, who was facing hamstring issues throughout and hobbling on the pitch, Markram hailed his effort, saying, "To be honest, a lot of it came from him. He's led us from the front for the last two to three years. He did not want to walk off the field yesterday, found a way to score really important runs, and played an innings that a lot of people will remember.



He also hailed Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, saying, “If this went to day five and it kept spinning, he would have been a handful.” Coming to the match, on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.



With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood, Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at the end of day one, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten. A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

Markram-Bavuma lead South Africa to victory

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs. Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.



In the run chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, frustrating 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia. Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998. Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award.