    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 11:31 AM IST
    Australia and England will be engaged in a five-Test series during the Ashes 2021-22 from December 8. Meanwhile, the final Test will not be held in Perth due to border restrictions, confirmed Cricket Australia.

    The 2021-22 Ashes will light up the cricket world, while it will be a treat for Test cricket fans, as the fierce rivals Australia and England clash in the ultimate format of cricket. While the series would involve five Tests, starting December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane, the fifth and final Test’s location is up for grab.

    The finale was supposed to be held at the WACA Stadium in Perth. However, due to border restrictions put by the Western Australian government for COVID, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that the venue will not be hosting the Test. As for its replacement, Hobart or Melbourne is being tipped as the preferred venue.

    “While absolutely every effort was made to ensure the final Test match of the series could be staged in Perth, border controls, quarantine requirements, and the complexities of staging a five-Test series in a tight schedule have meant it is unfortunately not possible to align the respective priorities of the WA Government, CA and WA Cricket,” said CA in a statement.

    “We are particularly disappointed for Western Australian cricket fans who were so looking forward to seeing the first-ever Ashes Test at the new stadium. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the WA Government, Perth Stadium and WA Cricket to hold upcoming BBL matches and the Dettol ODI v New Zealand in Perth and thank them for their continued support,” said Nick Hockley (CEO of CA).\

    Ashes schedule
    1st Test: December 8-12 (Brisbane)
    2nd Test: December 16-20 (Adelaide)
    3rd Test: December 26-30 (Melbourne)
    4th Test: January 5-9 (Sydney)
    5th Test: January 14-18 (TBA)

