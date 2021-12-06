  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    India emerged on top on Day 5 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday, winning by 372 runs. As a result, India has won the series 1-0, its first series win in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
    It has been a top-class performance from Team India against New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On Day 4, on Monday, Virat Kohli and Co rattled the Kiwi batting, thus scripting a 372-run win and winning the series 1-0, while it has been its maiden series in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

    Winning the toss, India had opted to bat, putting on a 325, with opener Mayank Agarwal scoring 150, while spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all the ten wickets. In reply, NZ was sounded out for 62, with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a four-for. India opted against enforcing following on and added 276 more to extend the lead to 539, as NZ was shot out for 167, with Ashwin and spinner Jayant Yadav claiming four each.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3

    Resuming at the overnight score of 140/5, NZ batters hardly had any clue to bat on the track that had been turning throughout. As Henry Nicholls (44) and Rachin Ravindra (18) continued, Jayant got rid of the latter 22 runs later, while he trapped Kyle Jamieson (0) leg-before and dismissed Tim Southee (0) three runs later, at 165.

    A couple of runs later, William Somerville (1) fell to the same man before Ashwin got Nicholls stumped, as India scripted a 372-run win, its highest margin of victory in terms of runs in the format. The Indians put five bowlers into the attack, while Ashwin happened to be the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 (Agarwal- 62; Ajaz- 4/106) leads New Zealand 62 & 167 (Mitchell- 60; Ashwin- 4/34, Jayant- 4/49) by 372 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
