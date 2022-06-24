IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has tightened the screws against Leicestershire in its four-day warm-up match. Mohammed Shami dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck, while the former's celebration had fans wondering.

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh
    Leicester, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    India has travelled to England for a month-long tour, while it is currently involved in a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. Being played at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday, Day 2 of the match, India tightened its screws with the ball, scalping four wickets of the hosts before the lunch break. Also, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami dismissed top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, with the latter playing for Leicestershire. After facing six deliveries, he played it onto his stumps as he was sent back for an unfortunate duck. Meanwhile, Shami was involved in a funny celebration, which confused fans.

    It happened to be a seamed-up delivery from Shami. With the ball rising, Pujara jumped faintly in the air and tried to cut it towards the point region, only for the ball to take the bottom edge of the bad and crash into the stumps. Following the dismissal, Shami performed his one-arm raised in the air celebration.

    ALSO READ: Blessed to have spoken to Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant after being dropped - Jemimah

    As Pujara began to walk back to the pavilion, Shami tailgated him with his celebration and jumped onto the former's back cheekily. Shami must have said something to Pujara, which did not bother the latter, as he continued his long walk back to the pavilion, seemingly dejected. On the other hand, the former was delighted with the wickets, as he celebrated with other members of the hosts.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss on Day 1, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat, as the visitors posted a decent total of 246/8 by Day 2, thanks to Srikar Bharat's top knock of an unbeaten 70, whereas, for the hosts, pacer Roman Walker bagged five. As for Leicestershire's batting, it has lost six wickets by the post-lunch session, with Rishabh Pant currently unbeaten as the top scorer, while Shami has scalped three.
    Brief scores: IND 246/8 (Bharat- 70; Walker- 5/24) leads LEIC 138/6 (Pant- 36*; Shami- 3/34) by 108 runs.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
