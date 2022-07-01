IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

India is being led by Jasprit Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test against England. Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene feels that the pacer could be given a more extended captaincy role, and here’s why.

Team India is on a mission that was left incomplete last year, and that is to finish off the five-Test series against England for the Pataudi Trophy. While India leads the series 2-1 after four Tests, the fifth Test was postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp. The rescheduled Test is being played from Friday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, the visitors are being led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah instead of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, with the latter battling Coronavirus. In the meantime, Bumrah’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that the pacer should be given a long-term captaincy role.

On the same note, Jayawardene recorded to The ICC Review, “It all depends on his workload, how he manages all that. I think as long as he can control that and the workload, why not [give him long-term captaincy]. It’s crucial for India that he stays healthy. Playing all formats is going to be quite tough for a fast bowler. As long as you prioritise things you need to do in a year and then manage, that will be the key for Jasprit.”

“But, you know, why not [a long-term captaincy]. He is enjoying it. If he can manage the pressures on and off the field, [because] carrying the Indian captaincy is not the easiest thing. There will be a lot of people having contributions through and through. That’s something he’ll have to manage as a leader and as a captain. It’s all result-oriented,” added Jayawardene.

“[I have] Spoken to him about that leadership role as well. I think he’ll be brilliant. I am looking forward to that. He has got quite a few senior guys around him in the team as well. Guys like Virat [Kohli] will help him in the middle and the rest of the boys. He needs to wear his captain’s cap when not bowling,” Jayawardene continued.

“I think when he is bowling, he should concentrate on his bowling and know what he needs to do in that situation. But, other than that, he’ll probably have to field in a couple of hot spots and make sure he’s making the calls. I’m pretty sure he is quite comfortable in that. He’ll have to be part and parcel of the whole action. But I’m sure he’ll enjoy it. It’s a great occasion for him,” concluded Jayawardene.