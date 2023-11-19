India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of WC final

Virat Kohli idolizes Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to the game of cricket. On an important day of the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the Indian legend gifted his last ODI signed match jersey to Virat Kohli.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and he is attending the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final. This is a huge moment for the Indian cricket team and the players as they have a bright chance to win the World Cup after 12 years.

However, for it, the Indian players will need their stars to align perfectly and mark a significant effort in the field. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished good luck to Virat Kohli and his men before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The former Indian cricketer gifted his signed Indian jersey from his last ODI match to Virat Kohli. The BCCI has shared the photos of the jersey with Virat Kohli on social media platforms. Virat Kohli was elated to receive the special jersey from his idol. Virat Kohli has put up an excellent display in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.

The 35-year-old broke multiple records in this World Cup and most of them have been Sachin Tendulkar’s records. Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs in a World Cup breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. The Indian top-order batsman has already scored 700+ runs in this edition and no batter in the history of the game has managed to cross 700 runs in a single World Cup edition.

Virat Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons as he hit his 50th ODI hundred establishing himself as the greatest batter in the ODI format. It is really special for the 35-year-old player to receive such an honorary jersey from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the final.