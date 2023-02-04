IND vs AUS 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be up for a grave challenge against India in the upcoming four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Alex Carey has warned his side of the deadliness of Indian pacers with their reverse swing.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has reminded his team how damaging the Indian pacers could be with their reverse swing, even as countering the threat from hosts spinners was the main focus in the build-up to their high-profile four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on Thursday. Australia abandoned the idea of "irrelevant" tour games in India and instead trained with SG balls on specially-prepared spinning pitches in Sydney before coming to India.

"Going to Pakistan, it was a lot of spin talk, and I found the reverse swinging ball difficult," Carey told reporters in Alur on the sidelines of Australia's four-day training camp. He recalled the side's tour game in Bengaluru in 2018, when pacers were equally making an impact as the spinners, and Mohammed Siraj returned with a match haul of 11 wickets.

"I played a four-day game [for Australia A against India A] in 2018, and a lot of the talk was about spin and probably forgot a bit how damaging both team's fast bowlers are with the reverse-swinging ball, with a wicket that might be a bit up and down," said the 31-year-old Carey.

Carey also recalled the Kangaroos' drawn Test series in Sri Lanka in July last year, where the Australians had to adapt to different pitch conditions. "We went to Galle for two Tests, and they were two different wickets. So be open-minded about what we will come up against, what team they put on the park and what scenario I come in at," he said.

"Having the game ebb and flow between spin and fast bowling, dry periods, periods where it will score quickly...think that's great about this team, the experience we do have," he added. Carey said that the visiting team understands the capability of the Indian side and will plan accordingly.

"We'll speak to the guys who have played [in India] in the past, and we'll have our batters' meeting soon. We'll face a lot of different spinners throughout the next few days. Our spinners [are] bowling well as well, so for everyone, it's getting our feet on the ground," Carey imagined.

"We have yet to speak about how we are going to play. It's on an individual basis. For Travis, it could be exploring that [attacking] game. Renners [Matthew Renshaw] is a bit taller and can get to the pitch of the ball -- he has been here and succeeded -- so it's up to the individual to own their game, then we back them in to do that," continued Carey.

Known for his attacking instinct against the spinners, Carey said: "I like to sweep in most circumstances, most formats, then [it's] playing the conditions. It's an exciting Test tour. There will be chaos at times. Wickets will fall at times. Just try to manage those situations. When we are on top, hopefully, the batters can go big," said Carey, who has not played Test cricket in India.

Since Australia's defeat against England in 2012, India is on an enviable record streak of winning 15 consecutive Test series at home. No other team has won more than ten home series in a row. With a healthy lead at the top of the standings, the number one-ranked Australian team has one foot in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final.

Second-placed India will need to produce at least a 3-0 or 3-1 win to make its successive WTC Final. Sri Lanka and South Africa, ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the WTC standings, also vie for a place in the Final and have a couple of Tests each in the current cycle.

(With inputs from PTI)