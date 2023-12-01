Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India win most matches in T20I history after series win over Australia; 14th unbeaten victory at home

    In a spectacular display of skill, Axar Patel leads India to an unassailable lead in the T20I series against their opponent. The fourth T20I witnessed Axar Patel's outstanding performance, securing victory and establishing a dominance that proves hard to challenge.

    Axar Patel delivered a stellar performance, steering India to a commanding victory in the 4th T20I and establishing an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the series. The Indian team showcased their prowess, with Axar Patel's exceptional contributions playing a pivotal role in the triumph. Stay tuned for more highlights and analysis on India's remarkable performance in the ongoing T20I series.

    Suryakumar Yadav secures his first series victory as the captain of the Indian team. Earlier in the day, Matthew Wade called "heads" during the toss, winning the coin toss and opting to field. India, sent in to bat, posted a challenging total of 174/9, with notable contributions from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, as well as middle-order batsmen Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

    Travis Head, in excellent form, began aggressively, scoring 31 runs off 16 balls before being dismissed by the standout bowler, Axar Patel (3/16). The innings' first wicket fell to Ravi Bishnoi, who removed Josh Philippe with his opening delivery.

    Following these initial breakthroughs, the spinners took control, claiming four wickets. Axar Patel dismissed Aaron Hardie and Ben McDermott, while Deepak Chahar removed the hard-hitting Tim David in the 15th over.

    Wade hot some lusty blows in the end but it wasn't enough and India went on to win the match comfortably and taking a lead of 3-1 in the 5 match series. The 5th and final T20I will be played in the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

    Also Read: India vs Australia: Viral moment as Jitesh Sharma's powerful shot accidentally hits Umpire

