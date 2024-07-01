India clinch convincing 10-wicket win over South Africa in one-off women's Test; WATCH team celebration

Chasing a modest target of 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in their second innings, India accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket. India had declared their first innings at 603 for six.

India had to wait slightly longer for their winning moment due to a century by Laura Wolvaardt, but they ultimately secured a convincing 10-wicket victory on the fourth and final day of the one-off women's Test against South Africa in Chennai on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in their second innings, India accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket. India had declared their first innings at 603 for six.

The opening pair of Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali Verma (24 not out) guided their team to victory with ease.

This marks India's second 10-wicket triumph in Tests, replicating their win over the Proteas in Paarl in 2002.

After being bowled out for 266 in their first innings, South Africa put up a strong fight in the second innings, thanks to centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (122 off 314 balls, 16 fours) and Sune Luus (109 off 203 balls, 18 fours).

However, they could only delay the inevitable.

Resuming at the overnight score of 232 for two, trailing India by 105 runs, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp looked in good form.

Wolvaardt reached her maiden Test century, becoming the first woman to score a century in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is in the same year.

However, Kapp was soon trapped leg-before by Deepti Sharma for 31, and Sneh Rana dismissed Delmi Tucker for a duck, leaving the tourists at 266 for four.

With work still needed for the South Africans to take the lead, Laura Wolvaardt aimed to anchor the innings but was dismissed for 122 when Rajeshwari Gayakwad trapped her in front, reducing the visitors to 281 for five.

The Proteas pressed on, surpassing the 300-run mark to achieve their highest team total in Tests against India, exceeding their previous best of 266 in their opening innings here.

At this stage, South Africa required less than 50 runs to take the lead. Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta held firm until the lunch break, with SA at 302 for five.

However, in the post-lunch session, Jafta retired hurt due to cramps, prompting Anne Dercksen to join De Klerk.

Dercksen was dismissed for five, bowled by Pooja Vastrakar, leaving South Africa trailing by 27 runs.

Meanwhile, the visitors surpassed 316 to register their highest score in Test cricket, exceeding the 315 they made against England at Shenley in 2003.

Despite closing in on a lead, the South Africans struggled to build lasting partnerships.

Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune added 14 runs together before Sekhukhune was run out for six.

Jafta returned to the crease but managed to add only nine more runs before being dismissed for 15, with the team reaching 336 for eight by tea.

In the final session, the hosts eventually conceded the lead. This marked the third instance of India giving away the lead after enforcing a follow-on, and the fifth overall.

The partnership between De Klerk and Masabata Klaas added 23 runs before Klaas was bowled by Shafali.

De Klerk, who had been dropped on fifty by Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar during a mix-up, brought up her half-century before being dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 61.

