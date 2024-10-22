India A triumphs over UAE A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

India A continued their winning streak in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup with a resounding 7-wicket victory over UAE A, securing their spot in the semi-finals. After defeating Pakistan A in their opening match, India A chased down UAE A's total of 107 with ease. Abhishek Sharma's blistering half-century (58 off 24 balls) propelled India A to victory in just 10.5 overs, losing only three wickets in the process. Apart from Abhishek, India A lost the wickets of captain Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh. Nehal Wadhera (6*) and Ayush Badoni (12*) remained unbeaten. India A, the first team to qualify for the semis, will face Oman in their final group match on Wednesday.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries

Chasing a modest target, India A lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (8) in the first over. However, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma combined for a quickfire 81-run partnership in 7.2 overs. Abhishek smashed five fours and four sixes in his 24-ball 58 before falling close to victory. Tilak Varma contributed 21 runs off 18 balls.



Earlier, UAE A, opting to bat first, were bowled out for 107 in 16.5 overs. Rahul Chopra (50), captain and Kerala-born player Basil Hameed (22), and Mayank Rajesh Kumar (10) were the only batsmen to reach double figures for UAE A.

UAE A lost opener Mayank Kumar in the first over and Aryansh Sharma in the second. Nilansh Keswani and Rahul Chopra offered some resistance, but Mayank was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj. The fall of Vishnu Sukumaran (0) and Sayed Haider Shah (4) left UAE A reeling at 39-5. Rahul Chopra and Basil Hameed then led a recovery, taking the score past 100. Rasikh Salam took three wickets for India A, while Ramandeep Singh claimed two.

Also read: Abdul Samad creates history in Ranji Trophy; Becomes 1st J-K cricketer to hit twin centuries

Latest Videos