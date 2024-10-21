Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheteshwar Pujara shines with double century in Ranji Trophy, surpasses Brian Lara in first-class centuries

    Cheteshwar Pujara scores 234 for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy, surpassing Brian Lara's 65 first-class centuries. He becomes 4th Indian to cross 21,000 first-class runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rahul Dravid. Pujara's form boosts his slim hopes for India selection ahead of Australia tour.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his exceptional form with a double century for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. Scoring 234 runs, Pujara propelled Saurashtra to 478-8 in their first innings, responding to Chhattisgarh's total of 578-7. His performance not only highlights his return to form but also keeps alive his slim hopes of being selected for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming tour of Australia next month.

    With this century, Pujara surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara in the all-time list for first-class centuries, marking his 25th century in the Ranji Trophy and his 66th in first-class cricket. Lara previously held the record with 65 first-class centuries. Pujara also outpaced Vinod Kambli and S. Badrinath in terms of Ranji centuries.

    Among active cricketers, only Paras Dogra has more centuries than Pujara. Additionally, with his innings against Chhattisgarh, Pujara became only the fourth Indian to cross the milestone of 21,000 runs in first-class cricket, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rahul Dravid. Sunil Gavaskar leads the list with an impressive 25,834 runs.

    Pujara has been in prolific form this year, scoring six centuries across the Ranji Trophy and County Championship. Of his 66 first-class centuries, 19 have been scored in Test matches for India. Following the World Test Championship final against Australia last year, Pujara was dropped from the national team, with Shubman Gill stepping in to occupy the number three position. 

