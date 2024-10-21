Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abdul Samad creates history in Ranji Trophy; Becomes 1st J-K cricketer to hit twin centuries

    Jammu and Kashmir hasn't achieved significant success as a team in cricket yet. However, several cricketers from the valley are showcasing impressive performances. Cricketers from the valley have earned opportunities in the IPL as well as the national team.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Abdul Samad creates history in Ranji Trophy

    Jammu and Kashmir batter Abdul Samad scored centuries in both innings against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy. He is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.

    article_image2

    Abdul Samad's brilliant batting in Ranji Trophy match against Odisha

    Abdul Samad scored 127 runs batting at number 4 in the first innings against Odisha. He then scored 108 runs in the second innings.

    article_image3

    Only Abdul Samad scored big for J&K against Odisha

    Apart from Abdul Samad, no other Jammu and Kashmir batter managed a substantial score or even a half-century in either innings against Odisha.

    article_image4

    Samad shines in second Ranji match after a low score in the first

    Despite being dismissed for 23 in the first Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, Abdul Samad bounced back with centuries in both innings of the second match.

    article_image5

    Samad aims for consistent Ranji performance before IPL 2025 auction

    Abdul Samad, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, aims to perform well in domestic cricket to secure a good bid in the upcoming IPL auction.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz snt

    New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz

    New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed snt

    New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match Day 3 Delayed Due to Rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match Day 3 delayed due to rain

    cricket New Zealand Defeats India by Eight Wickets in First Test scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon