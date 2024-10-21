Abdul Samad creates history in Ranji Trophy; Becomes 1st J-K cricketer to hit twin centuries

Jammu and Kashmir hasn't achieved significant success as a team in cricket yet. However, several cricketers from the valley are showcasing impressive performances. Cricketers from the valley have earned opportunities in the IPL as well as the national team.

Abdul Samad creates history in Ranji Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir batter Abdul Samad scored centuries in both innings against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy. He is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.

Abdul Samad's brilliant batting in Ranji Trophy match against Odisha

Abdul Samad scored 127 runs batting at number 4 in the first innings against Odisha. He then scored 108 runs in the second innings.

Only Abdul Samad scored big for J&K against Odisha

Apart from Abdul Samad, no other Jammu and Kashmir batter managed a substantial score or even a half-century in either innings against Odisha.

Samad shines in second Ranji match after a low score in the first

Despite being dismissed for 23 in the first Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, Abdul Samad bounced back with centuries in both innings of the second match.

Samad aims for consistent Ranji performance before IPL 2025 auction

Abdul Samad, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, aims to perform well in domestic cricket to secure a good bid in the upcoming IPL auction.

