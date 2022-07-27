IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat

India and Windies are locking horns in the final ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday. The former is batting first and has decided not to fiddle with its playing XI and no Arshdeep Singh.

With the series already in the bag, India will look to have the last laugh as it takes on the Windies in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday. The visitors have outplayed the hosts in every department, commendably winning both games. As the Men in Blue eye yet another whitewash, the Caribbean side will be looking to give it all and finish the series on a high by avoiding another clean sweep at home, which is becoming a trend and an embarrassment, especially at home. In the third match, India won the coin toss and opted to bat but has not fiddled enough with the playing XI, making just a change.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan framed, "We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing. Nice to see that. That's a big positive for us. Happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time, you need to be smart. [Rahul] Dravid is doing a good job. The more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan."

As for Windies, captain Nicholas Pooran made three changes to his XI and mentioned, "The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today. We need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty are in. Alzarri, Rovman and Shepherd are out."

Playing XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

WI: Shai Hope (vc & w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh and Jayden Seales.