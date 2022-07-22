Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Windies are locking horns in the 1st ODI on Friday. Here is the best Fantasy XI for the same, along with the probable XI, prediction and more.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    After a stellar outing in England, Team India has landed in the West Indies to lock horns with the hosts, starting with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The opening game will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. While the visitors are in a splendid run in the limited-overs format, the Windies have been in a precarious situation, coming off a 0-3 drubbing at home to minnows Ireland, while it has been on a turbulent run in the ODIs since the ICC World Cup 2019. As the two teams look to et off to a thumping start, we present the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI, match prediction and other details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidhh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.
    WI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Gundakesh Motie.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - 'As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan, Hooda (c), Yadav and Pooran
    Dhawan will be decent as an opener, while Hooda will be dominant at number three, given his current form. Yadav will be fruitful at number four, given his ability to play in a composed fashion, while Pooran will also be ideal in the middle.

    Wicketkeepers: Kishan and Hope
    Kishan would be blazing as an opener, making him a no-brainer, while Hope will be looking to deliver in the middle and has been in an acceptable form of late.

    ALSO READ: What is Hardik Pandya up to after successful England series? (See picture)

    All-rounders: Jadeja and Holder
    Jadeja can be authorised in either of the departments, making him a must-have, while Holder has also been doing great across departments of late, making him a trustable inclusion in the XI.

    Bowlers: Chahal, Siraj and Joseph
    Chahal is another no-brainer here, given his ability to impact the white ball through his leg-spins, while Siraj and Joseph have been nailing it with their pace in this format, making them exciting inclusions in the XI.

    ALSO READ: India to host Australia, South Africa in September-October

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 22, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
    Time: 7:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Result prediction: India likely to win with a better momentum

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
