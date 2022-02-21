IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

India and Windies clashed in the final T20I in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts scripted a 17-run win and handed the visitors a 3-0 whitewash. Here's how the social media rejoiced.

There was no stopping India as it was simply sensational on all fronts. On Sunday, it tamed Windies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. With this win, the Indians have clean swept the Caribbeans 3-0, while the fans are rejoicing on social media as we take a look.

Winning the toss, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bowl, citing the dew factor and terrific batting wicket. At the same time, both sides made four changes, with India handing the debut to pacer Avesh Khan. The Indians started shakily, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) in the third over, with just ten runs on the board.

However, fellow opener Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) added 53 runs for the second wicket before both were dismissed by the tenth over, as the score read 66/3. While skipper Rohit Sharma (7) could not do excellent at number four, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35) took control of the rest of the innings from the 14th over.

The pair added a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket. At the same time, Yadav brought up his fourth T20I half-century before falling in the innings' final ball, as India finished at a competitive total of 184/5. For the Windies, it was a consolidated bowling effort, with five bowlers claiming a wicket each, while spinner Fabian Allen was the most economical of all.

In reply, the Caribbeans began on a restless note, losing a couple by the third over, with just 24 runs on the board, as pacer Deepak Chahar got rid of both the openers before he walked off after pulling his hamstring. However, Nicholas Pooran (61) and Rovman Powell (25) maintained a run rate of just above ten during the powerplay before the latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the seventh. They struggled to get partnerships and were 100/6 by the 12th over.

Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) added 48 for the seventh wicket, while the former brought up his eighth T20I 50 before falling to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 18th. Ten runs later, in the 18th, the latter walked back to Harshal, while eventually, India got the job done by 17 runs. Harshal was the star of Indian bowling, claiming a three-for and was the most economical.

Brief scores: IND 184/5 (Kishan- 34, Yadav- 65; Chase- 1/23) beat WI 167/9 (Pooran- 62; Harshal- 3/22) by 17 runs.