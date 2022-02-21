  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    India and Windies clashed in the final T20I in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts scripted a 17-run win and handed the visitors a 3-0 whitewash. Here's how the social media rejoiced.

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There was no stopping India as it was simply sensational on all fronts. On Sunday, it tamed Windies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. With this win, the Indians have clean swept the Caribbeans 3-0, while the fans are rejoicing on social media as we take a look.

    Winning the toss, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bowl, citing the dew factor and terrific batting wicket. At the same time, both sides made four changes, with India handing the debut to pacer Avesh Khan. The Indians started shakily, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) in the third over, with just ten runs on the board.

    ALSO READ: Saha hits out at Dravid, Ganguly following Test snub against Sri Lanka

    However, fellow opener Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) added 53 runs for the second wicket before both were dismissed by the tenth over, as the score read 66/3. While skipper Rohit Sharma (7) could not do excellent at number four, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35) took control of the rest of the innings from the 14th over.

    The pair added a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket. At the same time, Yadav brought up his fourth T20I half-century before falling in the innings' final ball, as India finished at a competitive total of 184/5. For the Windies, it was a consolidated bowling effort, with five bowlers claiming a wicket each, while spinner Fabian Allen was the most economical of all.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL series - Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    In reply, the Caribbeans began on a restless note, losing a couple by the third over, with just 24 runs on the board, as pacer Deepak Chahar got rid of both the openers before he walked off after pulling his hamstring. However, Nicholas Pooran (61) and Rovman Powell (25) maintained a run rate of just above ten during the powerplay before the latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the seventh. They struggled to get partnerships and were 100/6 by the 12th over.

    Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) added 48 for the seventh wicket, while the former brought up his eighth T20I 50 before falling to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 18th. Ten runs later, in the 18th, the latter walked back to Harshal, while eventually, India got the job done by 17 runs. Harshal was the star of Indian bowling, claiming a three-for and was the most economical.
    Brief scores: IND 184/5 (Kishan- 34, Yadav- 65; Chase- 1/23) beat WI 167/9 (Pooran- 62; Harshal- 3/22) by 17 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, pitch, weather, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Men in Blue eye another clean sweep, Windies plays for pride

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I match report: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

    Followed HC's order: Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions-ycb

    'Followed HC's order': Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia's military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi ups the ante against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, humiliated his father to capture party-dnm

    PM Modi ups the ante against Akhilesh Yadav, ‘humiliated his father to capture party’

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs FCG: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon