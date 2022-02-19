  • Facebook
    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    Addressing the media while announcing the squad for India's series against Sri Lanka, BCCI's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma said, "Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country."

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    India's T20I and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named as the team's new Test skipper, completing his takeover of leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit. 34-year-old Sharma will lead the team in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4.

    Also read: IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    Addressing the media while announcing the squad for India's series against Sri Lanka, BCCI's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma said, "Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country."

    'King Kohli' resigned as India's Test captain last month, having quit from the leadership in the shortest format of the game last year following the T20 World Cup and then being sacked as the ODI captain.

    This month, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma led the side to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies. He has also led the IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles and has already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Virat Kohli's shocking departure.

    Sharma, who was always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, had been a regular member in India's Test squad since opening the batting for the country in October 2019, when he slammed twin centuries. The swashbuckling batsman has scored 3,047 runs, including eight centuries in 43 Tests, since making his debut in 2013.

    In the past, critics have raised concern over Rohit Sharma's fitness levels and injury-prone career. The fact that he is 18 months older than Virat Kohli has also raised eyebrows if his selection as captain in all three formats of the game is a stopgap solution before BCCI paves the way for someone younger - like Jasprit Bumrah - to take over.

    Regardless, Rohit Sharma's attacking batting style, penchant for big scores and recent run as T20I and ODI skipper makes him a fan favourite. Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to welcome their new Test captain and cheer for Rohit Sharma's appointment as skipper in all formats of the game.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
