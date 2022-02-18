IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI

India and Windies are clashing in the second T20I in Kolkata. The hosts lead 1-0 and aim to seal the series while the visitors fight to stay alive. The Indians are fielding an unchanged XI.

After a dominating one-sided outing in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I), India again clashed with the Windies in the second T20I at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. While the hosts look to seal the series, the visitors have a task at hand to keep it alive. In the meantime, the latter has won the toss and has opted to field first.

During the toss, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard reckoned that the track is sound and will remain decent to bat throughout the match. He measured dew for making things difficult, especially for the bowlers, while defending the total in the first game. In the hope of restricting India to a low total, he backed his side to execute its skills while he made a change by bringing in Jason Holder for Fabian Allen.

In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated, "We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to keep improving. We have got the same team."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.

WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Sheldon Cottrell.