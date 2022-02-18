Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

Mohammed Siraj is a prime bowler for Team India. He has revealed how Virat Kohli once gave him a surprise. He also admitted that IPL changed his life forever.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been a sensation ever since he debuted for Team India. He has made a severe impact in Test cricket, while Virat Kohli has always had his back during his time as the Test skipper. As a result, he was roped by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and he got to play alongside Kohli.

Meanwhile, Siraj has revealed that he was once surprised by Kohli after the latter visited his house. He termed it as the best surprise of his life. Speaking to RCB in a podcast, Siraj revealed that he had once invited his RCB teammates for dinner at his home. However, Kohli had said that he wouldn't be able to make it as he had a stiff back.

Siraj further revealed that he had asked Kohli to stay back at the hotel and take some rest. Nonetheless, when everyone arrived at his home, Kohli was also the one to step out of the car. It left Siraj with joy that he rushed to him and hugged him. Later, he also revealed that it had become news in his locality that 'Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki'.

Siraj also exposed how IPL changed his life, as he said, "I struggled a lot. My dad drove an auto, while I had a Platina. Dad gave me ₹60 for petrol. I had to manage to go to Uppal Stadium, which was very far from my home. After I made it to the IPL, all those struggles have ended."

"Dad has stopped driving auto, while mom has also stopped doing household works. We have stopped living in rented accommodations, as we have also bought a new place. All I ever wanted was a proper place to live for my parents. IPL has given me fame, besides teaching me how to be in social circles, i.e. meeting people and talking to them. I have learned so much, thanks to IPL," concluded Siraj, who was retained by RCB along with Kohli ahead of IPL 2022.