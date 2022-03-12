IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Lanka 6 down, Bumrah's 3-for keeps India 166 runs ahead

India has piled pressure on Sri Lanka in the final day-night Test in Bengaluru. The hosts lead by 166 runs on Day 1, while Jasprit Bumrah has claimed three.

It has been a dominating performance from India in the second Test (day-night) against Sri Lanka on Day 1. Played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, the hosts have a lead of 166 runs at stumps. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's three-for has kept the Indians on the top, while social media has trumpeted him.

Winning the toss, India managed to post 252, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 92, while Hanuma Vihari (31) and Rishabh Pant (39) tried to provide some fightback. Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a three-for, as the hosts did decently with the ball. However, it did not turn out to be a merry outing with the bat for Lanka.

The visitors were off to a rattling start, losing four with just 28 runs on the board. Angelo Mathews (43) and Charith Asalanka (5) added 23 more before the latter fell to off-spinner Axar Patel. It was followed by a 35-run partnership between Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella (13*), but the former departed to Bumrah, as the score read 85/6.

Dickwella and Embuldeniya (0*) are currently batting, as Lanka is 166 runs behind. The latter could have fallen a couple of over before stumps to Bumrah, as India decided against reviewing a leg-before call that showed three reds on Hawkeye. For India, Bumrah has been the star with the ball so far.

Brief scores: IND 252 (Iyer- 92; Embuldeniya- 3/94, Jayawickrama- 3/81) leads SL 86/6 (Mathews-43; Bumrah- 3/15) by 166 runs.